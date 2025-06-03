As the release of Dhanush's pan-Indian movie Kuberaa inches closer, the film is making headlines already and not just for the star-studded cast or direction of popular filmmaker Sekhar Kammula, but for a viral storm that panicked the audio launch in Chennai recently.

Set to hit the screens on 20th June, Kuberaa has already taken the limelight after Dhanush gave an electrifying speech at the audio launch, which went viral on social media.

Speaking at the audio launch, Dhanush said, "You don't get to spread the rumours and take me down. You won't even be able to move a single brick, and I have my fans as my pillars."

Watch the video here:

Never seen this D in these Years @dhanushkraja ?❤️‍?



Cut & Right Reply To The Haters !!!#KuberaaAudioLaunch #Kuberaa pic.twitter.com/eqxDzMPcv0 — Dhanush Thambinga Da (@dtd_team) June 1, 2025

The powerful statement was embraced by fans — and it caused a chatter online. Dhanush did not mention any names, but some netizens perceived his statement as a veiled dig at Nayanthara, hinting at any probable bitterness between the two due to her past cryptic comments during the release of his films.

Others think the actor meant singer Suchithra, who had been in the news for making controversial references to Dhanush, or the unknown fake PRs circulating false news around his projects.

However, here is the thing — Dhanush hasn't named anyone, the buzz is based only on social media, and there is no way we can say it is his intended target.

In spite of this off-screen drama, the fiery words of Dhanush have certainly breathed new life into the wait for Kuberaa. The movie, which is described as a socially relevant pan-India drama, is a major collaboration between Dhanush and Telugu director Sekhar Kammula, best known for making emotionally grounded dramas.

Being made in multiple languages, Kuberaa has been gaining a huge pre-release buzz and the film's album has connected well with music lovers and the audio event has also gone viral, the makers stated.

Given its interesting premise, a good team behind it, and Dhanush ruling the roost with how many films are offered to him, Kuberaa is a film that is eagerly watched out for to see if it has it in it to be a box office smash. A lot is riding on it, and the social media glare will only increase the heat — and anticipation — for this blockbuster book.