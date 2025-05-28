Rajinikanth is ready to hit the big screen again with the most anticipated movie, 'Coolie' of Indian cinema. Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the high-octane actioner boasts a stellar ensemble including the likes of Nagarjuna, Aamir Khan, Upendra, Pooja Hegde, and more. The film is scheduled to hit screens worldwide on 14th August 2025 and will be released in various languages like Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

Coolie is made with a whopping budget of Rs 350 crore (excluding print and publicity), say industry sources. Much of this goes into the star salaries, with Rajinikanth, for example, receiving a history-making Rs 150 crore, defeating other actors out in the country.

With a series of hit films in hand, Lokesh Kanagaraj, the director, is said to have been paid Rs 50 crore, a sum that would make him the highest-paid director in Indian cinema. The balance of Rs 150 crore has been marked for production costs and the fees of the supporting cast.

Sun Pictures (the production company producing the movie) has allocated Rs 25 crore for print and publicity, taking the overall costs in the ballpark of a mind-boggling Rs 375 crore.

Considering its scale, it would be a viable venture but Coolie is already sounding financially safe for makers due to good non-theatrical rights. According to an article published in PinkVilla, the movie has made:

Rs 130 crore by digital rights

Rs 90 crore (Satellite rights)

Rs 20 crore from music rights

This takes the total non-theatrical revenue to Rs 240 crore, meaning Rs 135 crore more needs to be recovered at the box office.

The film will be a pan-Indian release and is expected to be a monstrous hit at the box office in the wake of the star cast and Lokesh Kanagaraj's track record in making stylish action entertainers. And with the teaser and promotional material of the movie due to release soon, the anticipation for another huge hit in Rajinikanth's illustrious career will gear up.

Coolie is set to be a film of epic scale, stately budget, and blockbuster box office — not merely because of its cast, but in addition to this, the fanfest of its cast.