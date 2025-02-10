TJ Gnanavel's 'Vettaiyan' created a massive stir in the hearts of Indian cinema lovers. Cinephiles were absolutely ecstatic to watch veteran actors and absolute superstars, Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan share screen space together after 33 years. The two mega stars before this 2024 film had been part of iconic movies like 'Andhaa Kaanoon', 'Hum' and 'Geraftaar.' Going back to Gnanavel's directorial venture, which was released in October of last year, Rajinikanth played the role of a quick-drawing cop while Big B played the role of a lawyer who was extremely fair-minded and justice-driven.

In one of the most poignant scenes in the film, the two legendary actors come face to face in a courtroom and have an intense altercation about their ways of delivering justice. Malayalam actor Alencier Ley Lopez saw the scene play out in absolute real-time as he played the judge in the courtroom scene. Alencier, who is keeping busy with the promotions for his next film 'Narayaneente Moonnaanmakkal', spoke about being a part of 'Vettaiyan'.

The actor was never asked a direct question about the film, but during the course of the press meet, he mentioned, "I realised Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan don't know how to act."

Not just this, but he also dished out more details about the film. Alencier revealed that he did not receive any remuneration for his scene in the film, even though it was an entire day's shoot in Mumbai. However, he confessed that he had accepted the film so that he could witness the legendary actors do their part in front of the camera.

He said, "I was sent a flight ticket to Mumbai and they gave me accommodation at a five-star hotel. I just had to sit there as a judge for one shot and opposite me, on either sides were Amitabh Bachchan sir and Rajinikanth sir."

Alencier did not fret about giving his take on Rajinikanth's popular over-the-top action sequences as well. The scenes that he referred to were part of the Rajni brand back in the 80s. He made comparisons between himself and the veteran actors.

The actor mentioned, "During my pre-degree days, I have seen Rajini sir stopping the whirring blades of a helicopter with his bare teeth. So, I wanted to see how he acts in front of the camera. During the Vettaiyan shoot, I saw him perform his stylised form of acting, his body language, and walking out of the courtroom. Then, Amitabh Bachchan would roar like a lion, and I have to act shocked after all this."

He added, "I realised I couldn't compete with them because I didn't know enough stylised acting nor do I have a deep baritone. All I can do is perform in films made by the likes of Dileesh Pothan, Sharan Venugopal and Rajeev Ravi. Also, I realised that they cannot act."

He repeatedly reiterated that he chose to be a part of the film not to establish a career in Tamil cinema but rather to see the senior actors perform in front of the camera. However, his shocking statements have gone on to create a huge buzz on social media.