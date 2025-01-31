KBC 16 promo: YouTuber Samay Raina Roasts Sooryavansham, asks Amitabh Bachchan for Property Share; fans call 'Big B's biggest downfall, cringe fest'

One of the most loved and longest-running TV shows, Kaun Banega Crorepati, hosted by veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, will feature comedians Samay Raina, Tanmay Bhat, and Bhuvan Bam as guests this week. The promo has been shared on the channel's official Instagram handle.

Samay recalls that Sooryavansham was one of the first films he ever watched, crediting its endless reruns on television.

In a viral clip, Samay is seated in the hot seat alongside Tanmay, while Bhuvan sits in the audience. Samay, known for his jokes, starts talking to Big B about one of the most iconic films, Sooryavansham.

Samay first tells Big B that he has watched his film Sooryavansham as that is the only film that comes repeatedly on Set Max. He then playfully asked the legendary actor about why he ate the kheer (dessert) 'a second time' despite knowing it was poisoned. These questions left Big B laughing.

The actor then recreated his ionic Shehanshaah dialogue, "Rishte mein toh hum tumhare baap lagte hain, naam hai Shahenshah." On hearing this, Raina said, "Aapne beta bana hi dia hai toh property mei thoda hissa? (Now that you have made me your son, please include my name on some of your properties."

Kya level tha kbc ka and kya bana diya yaar...Sushil kumar se lekar samay Raina tak.. degradation only — Deba pradhan (@pradhan_de50655) January 30, 2025

Samay then recalled that he once tried to enter the actor's home, Jalsa, but was beaten up by security guards. He also joked about his grandmother.

The promo ends with Samay cracking a joke, "Mujhe believe nahi ho raha sir aapko humare sath baithna pad raha hai (I can't believe sir you're being made to sit with us)," leaving Amitabh Bachchan in splits.

Meanwhile, fans have mixed reactions to Samay and Big B sharing screen space.

A user wrote, "Kya level tha KBC ka and kya bana diya yaar( Why degrading the show by getting Samay Raina on the show).

Another user wrote, "Unreal downfall for Amitabh Bachchan ji".

What a fall for Bachchan...maa behen gaali dekar paisa kamana wala ko bhi bulana pad raha hai... — Ice Cool (@IceCool90937191) January 30, 2025

A third user reacted, "What a fall for Bachchan.."

A fourth user commented, "What ab absolute gentleman @thetanmay is giving a space to Samay and not interrupting him, and glancing at him like a proud elder brother".

Kaun Banega Crorepati is currently celebrating its 25th anniversary.

Meanwhile, Samay Raina, a stand-up comedian, gained recognition as the joint winner of Comicstaan Season 2 alongside Aakash Gupta. In 2024, he launched his bold and roast-driven show, India's Got Latent.