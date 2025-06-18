The versatile actor Dhanush, who is well-known for his stirring performances in Tamil films, is also becoming more known among Telugu fans. Following Sir's success, Dhanush collaborated with renowned filmmaker Sekhar Kammula on the eagerly anticipated social drama Kubera, which will premiere this Friday.

A curious question was posed to Dhanush at the pre-release event in Hyderabad: if he had the chance to direct a Telugu actor, who would it be? The actor-director answered immediately, "Pawan Kalyan sir." The audience enthusiastically applauded his prompt and sincere response. It's interesting to note that Dhanush has previously stated this desire in interviews with the media.

As an actor, director, writer, and producer, Dhanush is still involved in the Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi film industries. To further broaden his multilingual reach, he is currently filming Tere Ishk Mein, which is directed by Anand L Rai, in addition to Kubera, his major upcoming Telugu release.

Sekhar Kammula is the director of Kubera, which has a stellar cast that includes Rashmika Mandanna and Nagarjuna. The film, which combines action and emotion and was produced by Asian Suniel with music by Devi Sri Prasad, created a lot of buzz before its premiere.

Dhanush's love of Telugu films and his ambition to direct Pawan Kalyan give his development as a pan-Indian artist yet another dimension.