Nayanthara's and Dhanush's ongoing legal case seems to have taken a new turn, as earlier Dhanush had slammed a copyright case against the actress and her team for using BTS clippings of their movie Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in her documentary film Nayanthara Beyond The Fairytale.

Dhanush and his production house, Wunderbar Films, have claimed copyright over all characters and costumes used in the 2015 film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan starring actor Vijay Sethupati, Nayanthara and accused the actress of violating these rights.

The issue came to light after Nayanthara used approximately 28 seconds of behind-the-scenes footage from the film in her Netflix documentary without obtaining Dhanush's permission.

Dhanush had claimed that in the 2015-released film, these clips were used without his permission and NOC.

The case is now in sub judice under the Madras HC and in the latest hearing of this case, some new and shocking claims were made by the lawyer from Dhanush's side.

The case was brought before the Madras High Court, where Senior Advocate PS Raman, representing Wunderbar Films owned by Dhanush, argued that Nayanthara's use of the footage constituted a breach of the Copyright Act, 1957.

He also claimed that the agreement between the production house and Nayanthara granted Wunderbar exclusive rights to all elements of the film, including costumes, making the civil suit valid.

Nayantara's advocate said, "We (the firm and Nayanthara) signed an agreement saying I have the copyright over every character and everything to do with the film. I even have copyright over the costumes she (Nayanthara) has worn in my film. So, the suit is not barred. It has a cause of action and can go for hearing."

In this hearing, another new issue was addressed which was raised by Los Gatos Production Services, Netflix's Indian content entity.

They claimed that the Madras High Court lacked jurisdiction since Wunderbar's registered office is in Kanchipuram and Netflix's office is in Mumbai. They suggested that the case should either be moved to a Kanchipuram court under the Copyright Act or to the Bombay High Court under the Letters Patent Act.

The court had stated that both Wunderbar and Nayanthara had Chennai-based offices at the time of the 2015 film agreement.

And because both the actors have their offices located in Chennai and as the film was shot in Chennai, the court decided to move the case to Madras High Court jurisdiction.

Current Status of the case is that The High Court heard arguments from both sides and reserved its decision on the applications filed by Los Gatos to dismiss Wunderbar's suit.