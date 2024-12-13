Nayanthara's fans keep waiting for the actress to share more sneak peeks about her husband and the twins. Her followers wait for every picture or video of Nayan's family but the actress has restricted posting anything related to Vignesh or her twins. Now, the Jawaan actress has opened up about why she has stop painting social media red with her posts.

Why has she stopped posting

Nayanthara has revealed that she has stopped posting about Vignesh or talking about him because the two of them get a lot of hate for it. The actress mentioned that even if she praises him for all the good he has done, netizens don't take to it kindly. She added how she fears saying anything good about her husband in public.

"Everything that's good in my life right now is his vision. But if I start giving credit to him now in your interview, the only comments you're going to see, the bad comments at the top are going to be, 'Oh my god! She's started praising her husband.' Now, we've reached a point where I really can't say something nice about my husband," she told The Hollywood Reporter.

The hate and negativity

"I have reached a point when I can't put an Insta Story - well, obviously I wouldn't put it when he's sitting next to me, I'd put it when I really miss him, or when he's done something really beautiful and I want to share that with the world, with people. There are some really bad ones. So we've stopped doing it. I want to give him the due credit, but I'm not even able to. But someday, it'll happen," she added.

Nayanthara further said that it's the difference in their success that has made netizens always compare the two of them and put him down. However, she added that he has achieved a lot and there shouldn't be any comparisons because he started off much later than her in the industry.