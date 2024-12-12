Nayanthara has broken her silence on the scathing open letter she wrote to Dhanush over her documentary - Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale. Nayanthara had reacted to the lawsuit filed by Dhanush over unauthorised use of of a clip from his 2015 production, Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. Now, in a latest interview, Nayanthara has broken her silence on the letter and why she chose to make it public.

The Jawaan actress said that since whatever she was saying was the truth, she didn't feel the need to hide it. Talking about the whole clip that became the reason behind the controversy, she said they just wanted to use the four lines written by Vignesh as it could summarise their whole story in the best way possible.

However, Dhanush was not ready to talk to them. She added that it reached a point, where she couldn't get through to the Raanjhana actor and had to speak to his manager. She added that she thought he would be the first person to say to go ahead and use the clip since they are really, really good friends. She questioned how things changed between the two in the last ten years and added that he might have his own reasons for declining the use of that clip.

"I am not someone who usually likes to call someone or disturb them to ask them for a help or any kind of obligation. But I thought it is very important for the documentary we were doing and I genuinely thought he would be the first person to say okay to it because he's been a friend. It's not that we were born enemies, we've always been really, really good friends. I don't know where and how it all changed over the past 10 years. I don't want to get into that, he might have his own reasons, I might have my own reasons, but I got to that point where I actually spoke to the manager, which I usually don't," she told The Hollywood Reporter.

Nayanthara on how Dhanush was a friend

Nayanthara further added she wanted to speak to him to understand what was the issue and why was Dhanush angry with them. She further said that she wanted to understand if there truly was a problem between them or were other people trying to create this image of the two of them having problems. The Annapooranni actress said that she wanted to resolve it so that they shouldn't get awkward when they end up meeting in public but to no avail.

"I just wanted to have a conversation with him to understand what is the problem, why are you so angry with us, or are you really angry with us, or is it something that people around you are creating or if there is any sort of misunderstanding, can we clear it? We don't have to be the best of friends but can we clear it out so that when we see each other somewhere someday, we can greet each other. This is what I exactly wanted and I really tried," the actress added.