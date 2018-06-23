Dhanush has been injured on the sets of his upcoming Tamil movie Maari 2. The incident occurred while performing an action sequence on Friday evening, June 22.

The news of his injury spread like wildfire, causing worry to his fans. Rumours were doing rounds that he hurt his right knee and left arm and the doctors had advised him bed rest for sometime.

However, Dhanush, who funded Rajinikanth's recent movie Kaala, has now clarified about the injury as he tweeted, "My beloved dear fans ... It's not a major injury and I'm well. Thank you so much for your concern prayers and love. Im forever grateful. Love you all. My pillars of strength. [sic]"

The movie had hit the floors in January and the shooting was supposed to wrap up by now. But the plans went haywire due to the Kollywood strike, which lasted for 48 days in February and March.

Maari has Sai Pallavi playing the female lead. Tovino Thomas plays the role of a baddie.

"I play the villain. I have a meaty role and you will see me in two get-ups. Whenever we were doing our scenes together, I'd always apologise and ask for a retake. But Dhanush would understand that I was working in a different language and he told me he'd do the same when he did Bollywood films. He taught me that the only thing that matters on screen is the output," India Today quotes the actor as saying in an interview.

Maari 2 is written and directed by Balaji Mohan. Krishna Kulasekaran, Vidya Pradeep, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Robo Shankar and others are in the cast.