The makers of Telugu film Fidaa have officially released the full movie on the internet and it has opened to fantastic response as it garnered over six lakh views already on YouTube.

The full movie of Fidaa was released on the official YouTube channel of Aditya Movies on May 5. The film has received 607,157 views, 7,500 likes and 427 dislikes and 578 comments in less than two days. These are numbers for a film starring young actors like Varun Tej.

The song Vachinde has got over 100 million views on YouTube. Now the complete movie is ready to create another sensation on the internet, say the viewers.

Fidaa is a romantic film starring Varun Tej and Sai Pallavi. Written and directed by Shekhar Kammula, the movie is about an NRI medical student Varun, who falls in love with a vivacious Bhanu. Both spend some time to understand each other, but their personal differences create complications. What happens next forms the rest of the story.

Fidaa brings in a fresh romance, which struck a chord with the audience across the globe. Released in cinema halls across the globe on 21 July 2017, the movie has collected nearly Rs 100 crore at the worldwide box office in its lifetime. It global theatrical rights were sold for Rs 18 crore and the movie has reportedly earned Rs 48 crore for its distributors. It has one of the Telugu blockbusters of 2017.

The Varun Tej and Sai Pallavi starrer had world TV premiere on Star Maa on September 24, 2017, and it received a very good response on the small screen too. Fidaa registered a TRP of 21.30 and went on to beat the record of superstar Mahesh Babu's Srimanthudu, which recorded 21.24 in its premieres on Zee Telugu.

Fidaa has been produced by Dil Raju, Shirish and Harshith Reddy under the banner Sri Venkateswara Creations. Shakthikanth Karthick has scored the music while JB composed background score. Vijay C Kumar and Marthand K Venkatesh have handled the cinematography and editing of the movie respectively.