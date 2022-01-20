The news of Dhanush and Aishwaryaa parting ways has jolted the nation. At a time when the two were considered the power couple of the industry, their separation announcement has shaken the belief of many on the institution of marriage. While the two would probably continue to be there for their kids and co-parent, it is quite heartbreaking.

Amid all the trials and tribulations Dhanush and Aishwaryaa are going through, let's take a look at their best pictures on social media.

Arch devotees of Lord Shiva, Aishwaryaa had shared this picture with Dhanush on the day of Mahashivratri. "Om namashivaaya... may he guide n guard us...happy Maha Shivaratri," she had written.

Sharing a picture of her two boys with father Dhanush, Aishwaryaa had heaped praises on her husband. "These two little lads are going to grow up to be fine fathers one day I know ..cos they are being nurtured n brought up by one ! #happyfathersday ❤️ #daddysonselfie (mommy photobombing !)"

In what seemed like a nerdy picture, Aishwaryaa was seen posing with Dhanush in a emoji way. "What's you're mood today ? #emojiface #happyemojiday," she had written.

Sharing a couple of pictures of Rajinikanth and Dhanush lifting the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and National Award, Aishwaryaa had written, "They are mine ... and this is history #prouddaughter❤️ #proudwife"

Reason behind separation

It is being said that it was Dhanush's workaholic nature that came in between the two. "Dhanush is a workaholic. Anyone who knows him can tell (us) that he puts his work before anything else. There have been many instances when his work commitments - travelling between cities and outdoor film shoots - have taken a toll on his family life," an India Today report said.