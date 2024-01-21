The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has made a significant breakthrough in the Dhangri terror attack case with the arrest of a juvenile. The young individual is accused of harbouring the terrorists responsible for the brutal assault that took place on January 1, 2023. The attack led to the tragic loss of five civilians from the minority Hindu community in the Dhangri village of Rajouri district, Jammu and Kashmir, leaving several others seriously injured.

The juvenile was already lodged at the Observation Home in R.S.Pura, Jammu, in connection with another case when he was taken into custody by the NIA. Following his arrest, he was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board in Rajouri for remand. The case, initially registered under various sections of the IPC, UA (P) Act 1967, and Arms Act, was taken over by the NIA and re-registered on January 13, 2023.

The NIA's investigation revealed that the juvenile, along with two other individuals, Nisar Ahmed and Mushtaq Hussain, had provided shelter to the terrorists who executed the attack. Ahmed and Hussain, arrested by the NIA on August 31, 2023, are currently lodged at Central Jail, Kot Bhalwal, Jammu. The duo had reportedly provided logistical support to the terrorists for over two months, following instructions from Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) handlers.

The NIA's relentless pursuit of the perpetrators led them to the hilly terrains of Rajouri, Poonch, and Reasi districts of Jammu and Kashmir. The team examined numerous suspicious entities before zeroing in on the accused individuals who had provided logistical support to the terrorists. The investigation into the case is still ongoing.

This incident is reminiscent of past events where juveniles have been implicated in acts of terror. The involvement of young individuals in such heinous acts raises serious concerns about the manipulation and radicalization of youth by terrorist organizations. It underscores the urgent need for effective counter-terrorism strategies and robust systems to prevent the exploitation of vulnerable individuals.

The arrest of the juvenile in the Dhangri attack case has been widely reported in the media. However, the federal agency's takeover of the probe 12 days after the incident has raised some eyebrows. Following the attack, the Centre revived the village defence guards or VDGs in Jammu and Kashmir to counter any terror attack in their areas.

The NIA's investigation has also led to the seizure of several digital devices and documents containing incriminating data and content. These are currently being scrutinized to unravel the conspiracy behind the attack. The arrest of the juvenile and the subsequent developments in the case have underscored the complex and multifaceted nature of the fight against terrorism.

The Dhangri attack and the subsequent investigation have brought to the fore the challenges faced by law enforcement agencies in dealing with terrorism. The involvement of a juvenile in such a grave crime underscores the need for a comprehensive approach to counter-terrorism that includes not just punitive measures but also preventive strategies aimed at addressing the root causes of radicalization.