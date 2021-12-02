A seven-month-old baby boy in Dhanbad district of Jharkhand got a new lease of life with help of the people living in the city. Ajay Sahu, the father of the young child, who earns his living by selling 'chaat-pakodas' at a stall, successfully raised Rs 25 lakh through crowdfunding for helping his child undergo a liver transplant operation.

The doctors of Christian Medical College, Vellore, performed the liver operation of the newborn baby, Aarav successfully by removing 25 per cent portion of his mother's liver and transplating it into the child.

Nearly three months after the liver operation on Wednesday, when Aarav's mother arrived at the Dhanbad railway station along with him in his lap, the eyes of the people who came to know about her life's journey lit up with joy.

The family's relatives gave blessings to the mother-son duo, who returned to Dhanbad after winning the battle of life and death, performed an 'aarti' and welcomed the latter garlanding them with flowers.

Aarav's family lives near the Duhatand Bankali temple in Dhanbad. For the first time when he opened his eyes, since then he has been facing health issues.

During the third month of his birth itself, it was found that Aarav was suffering from an incurable disease. The doctors had advised the family that it was difficult to save his life without a liver transplant operation which will cost nearly Rs 25 lakh.

Aarav's poor family

Being from a poor family, Aarav's family could not afford the money.

"The primary issue which came to the family's mind was: Who will donate their liver for Aarav? So Aarav's mother Rani immediately agreed to donate her liver to save her only child. Being a poor family which barely managed two square meals a day, how could they collect Rs 25 lakh?"

Some social workers came forward asking the state government and the district administration for financial assisstance. However, after going from pillar-to-post, under the Mukyamantri Asadhya Upchar Yojana, Rs five lakh were approved for Aarav's liver operation.

By selling household items and taking help from relatives, Ajay's family members managed to collect only Rs 2.5 lakh but the expenses on liver transplantation could still not be met. At such crucial situation, many people from Dhanbad started an online campaign on social media platforms for crowdfunding Aarav's liver operation.

Social workers roamed the streets in the city and finally manged to collect Rs 25 lakh in nearly 40 days. In September, Aarav was taken to Vellore for undergoing the operation. The doctors at Vellore successfully transplanted 25 per cent of the mother's liver into the baby. The doctors discharged both the mother and the son after nearly three months and the latter are in good shape now.