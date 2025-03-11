Dhanashree Verma unarchives wedding photos with Yuzvendra Chahal amid RJ Mahvash dating rumors; slams trolls for blaming women in divorce

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife, Dhanashree Verma, officially parted ways in February 2025. Reports of trouble in their marriage had surfaced on social media a few months ago. Following this, the couple deleted and archived their wedding pictures, further fueling breakup speculations. They even unfollowed each other on social media, adding to the rumors. However, at the time, both Chahal and Dhanashree refuted the claims of separation.

On Sunday, during the India vs. New Zealand final match held at the Dubai International Stadium, Yuzvendra Chahal was spotted with his close friend, RJ Mahvash.

Several videos and pictures of them engaging in candid conversations, sharing laughs, and exchanging glances went viral, sparking dating rumors. In fact, RJ Mahvash also shared photos and videos from the stadium with Chahal by her side.

Dhanashree unarchives Instagram photos with Yuzvendra Chahal following his Champions Trophy final appearance with RJ Mahvash

On Monday, March 10, 2025, Chahal's estranged wife, Dhanashree Verma, took to social media to share a dance reel of herself grooving to the latest hit song. She also unarchived all her pictures with Chahal and posted a cryptic message that read: "Blaming women is always in fashion."

A paparazzo pointed out that Dhanashree's decision to restore her pictures with Chahal came just a day after viral photos of Chahal and RJ Mahvash at the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final surfaced, leading to speculation about a possible romance.

Netizens have mixed reactions to Chahal's estranged wife, Dhanashree Verma, unarchiving her pictures with her ex-husband.

Chahal and Mahvash's close friendship

This isn't the first time Chahal and Mahvash have been linked. In December 2024, Mahvash shared a Christmas lunch photo featuring Chahal, captioning it "Christmas lunch con familia!" The post coincided with Chahal and Dhanashree unfollowing each other on social media, further fueling rumors of a split.

Chahal's lawyer, Nitin K. Gupta, confirmed that the divorce was filed with mutual consent at the Bandra Family Court in Mumbai. He stated:

"Mr. Chahal settled for obtaining a divorce by mutual consent with Mrs. Verma. A petition for divorce by mutual consent was presented before the Hon'ble Family Court, Bandra. The matter is currently sub-judice."

While neither Dhanashree nor Chahal has issued an official statement regarding their divorce, their social media activity and cryptic posts seemingly confirm their separation.

Dhanashree and Yuzvendra tied the knot in December 2020.