Samay Raina's latest advertisement with RJ Mahvash has raised many eyebrows. The ad meant for a cosmetic brand had Samay taking many digs at Dhanashree Verma. While RJ Mahvash and Samay didn't take any names, their indirect digs were a clear hint at whom they were referring to. From Dhanashree's participation in the reality show Rise and Fall to the whole 'sugar daddy' controversy, Samay didn't spare anything.

The ad

The ad begins with RJ Mahvash revealing that her favorite letter is "M," but then Samay quips, "Mera hai U, Z," referring to Yuzvendra Chahal. He again goes on to say, "Beech mein bas rise and fall ho gaya tha mera, but ab sab sahi hai. Bas pehle 2 mahine mein it was an issue" (I went up and down but now I am fine. First two months there was an issue).

The digs were clearly hinted at Verma who is a contestant on reality show - Rise and Fall. On the show, she had recently told Kubbra Sait that she caught Chahal cheating within two months of marriage.

More digs

Towards the end of the advertisement, Samay also flaunted his t-shirt that read, "Be Your Own Sugar Daddy" like the one worn by Chahal during their divorce hearing. Later, Samay shared a picture of the cricketer laughing on his social media page.

Dhanashree hits back

"Love you, my sugar daddy," he wrote on the post. Reacting to it, Chahal wrote, " Be ready for one more case." Amid the ad gaining momentum and raising eyebrows, Dhanashree has also indirectly slammed the trio. The dentist-turned-choreographer took to social media and shared a picture with her pet dog.

She tried to post it from the dog's point-of-view and wrote, "Don't worry guys, meri mumma ka acha samay hi chal raha hai" (Don't worry guys, my mom is having a good time). She further used a sticker that read, "Buri nazar waale tera muh kaala."