The year 2022 has proved to be a big roller coaster ride for Bollywood. On one hand, there have been films that have seen the highest of highs; on the other hand, there have been films that have seen the saddest of lows. Radhe Shyam to Dhaakad is some of the examples of the biggest flops of B'wood in 2022. Let's take a look at five such films.

Dhaakad: Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad made quite some buzz but fizzled at the box office. As per reports, the film minted just Rs 50 lakh on an opening day. Boycott trends against the film, A rating, and competitive release with mass entertainer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 were cited as some of the reasons behind the film's failure.

Radhe Shyam: Another film that was touted as one of the best films of 2022 but failed to generate footfalls was Radhe Shyam. The film was panned by both critics and the audience. Starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, Prabhas' fan club had huge expectations from this one. Prabhas felt that his audience still wanted to see him in roles larger than life and upon failing to see him in such characters, his films fail to do well.

Heropanti 2: Despite being sleek and chic, Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria's Heropanti 2 didn't have a great footfall. The film made just Rs 7.5 crore on day 1. As per reports, the film just managed to make Rs 23 crore after the first week.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar: Ranveer Singh's out-of-the-box character in Jayeshbhai Jordaar failed to woo his fans and followers. The film which had a social message written all over it didn't find any takers. And despite winning praise from critics, it failed to mint moolah.

Bachchan Pandey: Bachchan Pandey starring Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon was ruptured by the storm that Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files was. The actor himself claimed that his film tanked owing to the competition with TKF.