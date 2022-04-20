Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's much-anticipated film - Radhe Shyam - failed to create magic on the big screen. Despite their impeccable chemistry, the audience wasn't drawn to it. Now, Prabhas has said that people continue to wish to watch him in roles that are like Baahubali. He added that even if he does other roles, people expect him to be too good in them.

Prabhas explains

"Maybe covid or maybe we missed something in the script. You people know better. Maybe people don't want to watch me in that zone, even if they want to watch – maybe they expect me to be too good," he told a leading website.

Baahubali the reason?

He further elaborated, "The audience wants to see Prabhas as Baahubali, and they want that image every time. For me, it is not always exciting. Yes, of course, I enjoy doing it when I take on a project, as we grew up watching films like Superman, Spider-Man and we will continue to make and watch such big films and superheroes on screen, and I will too."

Prabhas also said that he wants to do smaller films. The Salaar actor added that he wants to do something different in terms of storytelling and entertaining the audience, and he is indeed planning that.