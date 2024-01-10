In the much-anticipated release of Jr NTR's film, 'Devara Part 1', the first glimpse has stirred excitement among fans. The teaser opens with a serene sea backdrop that swiftly transforms into a scene of intensity upon Jr NTR's arrival. Armed with his distinctive weapon, he engages in confrontations resulting in intense, blood-filled sequences. The once calm grey sea turns red due to the depicted violence, concluding with Jr NTR's impactful dialogue referencing the sea as the 'Red Sea', capturing the intensity and brutality of the portrayed events in black and blue lighting.

This film marks Janhvi Kapoor's debut in Telugu cinema. She had previously shared a behind-the-scenes picture on her Instagram, dressed in a blue saree paired with a green blouse, exuding a vibrant yet traditional look. Her caption hinted at her attachment to the film's team and the set, expressing her longing as she mentioned being 'Thangam'.

Celebrating his 40th birthday, Jr NTR had announced the film's title and confirmed its release date, scheduled for April 5, 2024, generating heightened anticipation among his admirers.

The digital streaming rights of the film were sold for a whopping price of Rs 300 crore and OTT giant Netflix bought the rights. After RRR, the highest for a Telugu cinema is

Jr NTR's collaboration with Koratala Siva for 'Devara' comes after their successful project 'Janatha Garage'. The actor had a remarkable professional year in 2023, notably attending the 95th Oscars where the song 'Naatu Naatu' from his movie 'RRR' earned the prestigious award for Best Original Song. The ensemble cast of 'Devara' includes Prakash Raj, Srikanth Meka, Tom Shine Chacko, Narain, and Saif Ali Khan, complemented by Anirudh Ravichander's musical compositions, Sreekar Prasad as the editor, Ratnavelu handling cinematography, and Sabu Cyril overseeing production design.

The sneak peek into 'Devara Part 1' promises an intense and gripping narrative, setting high expectations for Jr NTR's fans and enthusiasts eagerly awaiting its theatrical release in April 2024.