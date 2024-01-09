The entire cast of Ranbir Kapoor's Animal got together to celebrate the film's success. From Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rashmika Mandanna, Tripti Dimri, Bobby Deol to Saurabh Sachdeva; everyone joined the party to celebrate the great run of the film at the box office. Neetu Kapoor, Mahesh Bhatt and Vidya Balan also attended the success party in style.

Vidya chose to go western and wore a gorgeous black waist-cinched gown to the success party. With a high ponytail and dramatic makeup, the Parineeta actress made heads turn with her style. However, not everyone was impressed. Social media was filled with mixed reactions to her outfit and style. This is what they had to say.

Social media reactions

"The stylist must be fired," wrote a user. "She is so confident whenever she is on camera," another user wrote. "She doesn't know how to carry western outfit... please wear saari," read a comment. "The outfit is wrong on so many levels...she is lovely... what needs is not structure or cinches...she needs free flowing asymmetrical layers..in soft flowing materials with some color block and she will rock it..she is obviously self conscious here," another comment read.

"It's not about being over weight .. It's just that She cannot carry western clothes. She's doesn't have confidence and style for that. Pls STICK TO INDIAN," a social media user opined. "Looking manly... Worst outfit...blunder," another user commented. "Walking style is not good. She's unable to carry the dress," one of the comments read. "The way she is confident in a simple saree exactly the same way she is awkward in a western outfit! Girl do what you love, wear what you like and comfortable with!!!" another comment read.

Many love her look

However, there were many who complimented Vidya for her look as well. "Kudos to her for wearing what she felt like without the fear of judgement," read a comment. "Those boots are killer," another comment read. Vidya Balan has often spoken about how she feels the most comfortable in Indian attires and how she had once tried to fit in by wearing western outfits.