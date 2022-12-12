Vidya Balan met with an awkward moment when she attended Guneet Monga's pre-wedding function. A video of Vidya walking out along with husband and producer Sidharth Roy Kapur has now taken over the internet. In the video, the Tumhari Sulu actress is seen walking outside the venue with Sidharth behind her saree seems to have stuck onto something.

What went down

The diva faces an awkward moment and is left shocked. On top of it, it appeared that while entering the venue the man accidentally pulled Vidya Balan's saree's pallu without realising it. This left Vidya shocked and Mr Kapur had to pull it back. The video has left social media talking. Many netizens were also reminded of her film – The Dirty Picture as well.

Vidya Balan had worn a flowery saree for the event and looked every bit of regal. The diva has always spoken about how it took her a long time to have confidence in her own self and her own body frame.

Vidya on being trolled

"It still felt extremely severe. I remember making headlines for all the wrong reasons. And I used to be heartbroken and devastated. I used to be so low on confidence. I didn't know how to hold my hand. When I was going to appearances, I didn't know where to hold my hands by my side, or hold them or keep them on the waist. I was always so scared of what I would get picked on for," she had once said in an interview.