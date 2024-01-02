The New Year began on a serious note. On Monday, an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6 hit North Central.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), the earthquake hit Ishikawa and nearby prefectures, with one of them having a preliminary magnitude of 7.6, according to The Associated Press.

According to the local weather agencies, tsunami waves were predicted within 300 kilometres of the epicentre in Noto in Ishigawa after the earthquake.

Jr NTR was struck in Japan

Jr NTR was holidaying in Japan for a week. On Tuesday, January 2, he shared on X (formerly Twitter) that he was back home and deeply shocked by the earthquakes in Japan. Jr NTR returned from Japan after multiple earthquakes hit the country.

He was in Japan for vacation with his wife Lakshmi Pranathi and two kids Abhay and Bhargav to celebrate Christamas and New Year's eve with his family. On his last day, Japan was hit by about 155 earthquakes, which resulted in the deaths of 30 people so far.

Jr NTR tweeted, "Back home today from Japan and deeply shocked by the earthquakes hitting. Spent the entire last week there, and my heart goes out to everyone affected. Grateful for the resilience of the people and hope for a swift recovery. Stay strong, Japan."

The quakes struck the western region of Japan, leaving at least eight people dead and damaging buildings, vehicles and boats, with officials warning people in some areas on Tuesday to stay away from their homes because of a risk of more strong quakes.

Many tweeted their concerns in reaction to his tweet, saying, "Stay safe anna (brother)".

One of his fans wrote on X, "Thank God you're back to India. Stay strong Japan. Thank you for your concern."

One of his Japanese fan pages tweeted, "A very serious thing happened, but Japanese people, including the suburbs of Ishikawa, have an indomitable spirit in any situation like R Bheem."

Jr NTR is shooting for his upcoming film, 'Devara'. Recently, an underwater sequence featuring the star was shot on a grand scale.

On January 1, Jr NTR shared the new update about 'Devara', and wrote, "Wishing you all a very Happy New Year. Can't wait for you all to experience a glimpse of #Devara on Jan 8th.

RRR in Japan

Jr NTR's RRR had emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film upon its release in Japan in 2022. According to PTI, the SS Rajamouli directorial had raised over 410 million yen ( ₹24.13 crore approximately) at the Japanese box office. The actor and his co-star Ram Charan had earlier visited Japan for the film's promotions.

Jr NTR is working in a Telugu film, Devara. On New Year, an intense and fierce look of the actor was unveiled from the film along with the release date. Sharing the look which showed him on a boat, Jr NTR wrote on Instagram, "Wishing you all a very Happy New Year. Can't wait for you all to experience the glimpse of Devara on January 8." He also has War 2 with Hrithik Roshan.