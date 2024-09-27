A grand celebration at Hyderabad's Sudharshan Theatre turned alarming when a massive cutout of Jr NTR caught fire. The incident occurred during the release celebrations of Jr NTR's Devara: Part 1 at RTC X Roads, which is a hub for movie fans. A huge number of Jr NTR fans had gathered and the atmosphere was electrifying.

However, things took a dangerous turn when some of fans has set off firecrackers near the cutout of Jr NTR. The sparks from the firecrackers accidentally landed on the cutout, causing it to catch fire. The towering cutout, which had been set up for the release day celebration, was soon engulfed in flames. Fortunately, the theatre staff and local authorities quickly took control of the situation. They managed to put out the fire before it spread and no injuries were reported.

While the cutout was completely burnt, the fans remained unharmed, and this was a huge relief. Videos of the incident quickly circulated on social media, sparking a debate about the extreme enthusiasm of some fans and the potential risks involved.

In another viral video, fans of Jr NTR were seen celebrating by cutting a goat's head, further illustrating the intense devotion of his fanbase. While such acts of devotion are common in fan culture, the fire accident has raised concerns about safety measures during movie celebrations.

As for Jr NTR, Devara: Part 1, the movie has received mixed reviews. While some critics believe the film caters mostly to Jr NTR's fans, others feel it lacks novelty and misses the signature style of director Koratala Siva. Despite the mixed talk, fans are celebrating the movie's release with great enthusiasm, with early box office reports predicting an opening of around ₹100 crores.

The incident at Sudharshan theatre has left movie lovers shocked and fans are eagerly waiting to see if Jr NTR will respond to the fire accident.