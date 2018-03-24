Ever since Sunil Grover on a recently held Twitter chat with fans, revealed that he has signed a new project, several fans are eagerly waiting for him to tickle their funny bones again.

It was also said that Sunil Grover will be teaming up with Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde for his upcoming project.

While fans were guessing about this new TV show with their favourite artists, it turned out that Sunil and Shilpa will be teaming up for a cricket comedy digital show, which will be produced by Preeti and Neeti Simoes. Preeti and Neeti had closely worked with Kapil Sharma in his previous two shows - Comedy Nights with Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show.

A source told Indianexpress.com: "In a time when makers are scared to launch new shows during IPL, Preeti and Neeti have decided to dive straight into the ocean during the cricket season.

It will be a unique combination of cricket and comedy where the two actors will play commentators and discuss the IPL matches. "They are working on a one-of-a-kind show for the digital world that will bring together cricket and comedy. Sunil and Shilpa will play commentators and discuss the on-going IPL matches. It would be along the lines of extra innings, only it would be much more fun and entertaining. Both Sunil and Shilpa have liked the idea and seem quite excited," the source added.

While Sunil has proved his versatility as Dr Mashoor Gulati, Gutthi and Rinku Bhabhi in Kapil Sharma's previous shows, Shilpa tickled the funny bones of the viewers with her naive and innocent Angoori Bhabhi act, in Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai.

Given that both Sunil and Shilpa are talented artistes, it would be interesting to see them sharing the screen space.

Recently, Sunil and Kapil got involved in a Twitter war when the former, in response to a fan's query, said that he had not been approached to be a part of Family Time with Kapil Sharma, following the duo's fight aboard a flight last year. Kapil reacted by saying that he had made several attempts to reach out to Sunil but received no response from him.