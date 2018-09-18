Mac Miller reportedly set up a will years before his tragic death on September 7. The rapper who was found dead at his California home after an alleged drug overdose set up a trust in 2013 and executed a will declaring his parents as trustees, according to The Blast.

The 26-year-old appointed his lawyer David Byrnes to serve as administrator of the estate.

Before his untimely tragic passing, Miller whose legal name is Malcolm McCormick also named his brother, Miller McCormick as administrator and trustee in his will in the circumstance that his parents would not be around at the time of his passing.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, it's been estimated that Miller had a net worth of around $9 million, however, the estate's worth was not disclosed in the will.

Miller's death shook the entire music industry, resulting in an outpouring of condolence messages and mourning on social media.

The rapper's former girlfriend is reportedly devastated after his death. A source told Hollywood Life, "He was there for her in her time of need after Manchester, and she will always love him for that. She is having so many mixed emotions flow through her because she really wanted him to find the help that he needed. It's a major punch in the gut and trying to make sense of it all is heart-breaking and very trying," the insider added.

"She is hoping he has found the peace he so desperately needed. This is really going to hurt her for a long time," the source went on.

Grande shared a video of Miller on Instagram alongside an emotional message. "I adored you from the day i met you when i was nineteen and i always will. i can't believe you aren't here anymore," she wrote, adding, "I'm so sorry i couldn't fix or take your pain away. i really wanted to. the kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. i hope you're okay now. rest."

Meanwhile, fans are shocked and outraged that Miller was not included in the Memoriam segment of the 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards on September 17. Some of the stars featured in this year's In Memoriam segment were Aretha, Burt Reynolds, and Robin Leach.