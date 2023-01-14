Saroj Bala, a helpless mother who lost both of her sons in a gruesome terror attack in Dangri village of the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, could not control her emotions when Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to her over the phone on Friday afternoon.

"I want revenge for the gruesome killings of my sons to give a loud and clear message to all terrorists and their mentors sitting across the border", the mother asked the Union Home Minister.

Union Home Minister visited Jammu on Friday to meet terror-affected families of Dangri village of Rajouri but due to adverse weather conditions, he could not reach the village.

From Jammu, Amit Shah spoke to all terror-affected families of Dangri village over the phone.

"Union Home Minister talked to me over the phone and expressed his grief over the killing of my two sons my terrorists", she said, adding, "I requested him to catch the killers of my sons and ensure they get exemplary punishment".

Saroj Bala called for revenge saying the terrorists should be beaten just like her son Prince was thrashed by the terrorists.

Appreciating the Home Minister, Saroj Bala said Shah assured her "your grief is our grief".

After losing both sons in the terror attack, Saroj Bala demanded nothing but strict action against those who were involved in committing the heinous crime on January 1 and January 2 in Dangri village of Rajouri.

While speaking with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on phone on Friday, Saroj Bala demanded exemplary punishment for those who were directly or indirectly involved in the killings of her both sons.

After the death of her husband three years back due to cancer, Saroj Bala lost both her sons in Jan 1 terror attack

Saroj Bala- a helpless mother has lost both of her sons in the gruesome terror attack in the Dangri village of Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on the first day of the year 2023.

Prince Sharma's elder brother Deepak Sharma was among those who were killed on the evening of January 1, 2023, when terrorists attacked the Dangri village.

Both sons of Suraj Devi were injured in the gruesome terror attack on unarmed civilians. While her elder son Deepak Sharma was declared dead after reaching the hospital, her younger one Prince Sharma was struggling for life in GMCH Jammu.

Her husband Rajinder Kumar had died about three years ago due to illness.

Soraj Bala's elder son Deepak Sharma, 23, was about to join Indian Army's ordinance department within two days after the terror attack.

He was supposed to join the army's ordnance department in two days but destiny had something else in store for him.

Four civilians, including Deepak, were killed and six others injured when terrorists opened fire on three houses of the minority community in the village in the border district of Rajouri on January 1.

Prince Sharma, who was in his early 20s, died at the Government Medical College (GMC) Hospital Jammu on January 8, where he was shifted for specialized treatment along with several others after getting critically injured in the firing by terrorists in Dangri on the first day of the year 2023.

Amit Shah hails the courage of families of Dangri terror victims

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday hailed the courage of the terror victims of Rajouri's Dangri village and assured that those involved in committing this heinous crime would be brought to justice very soon.

"Aim of my today's tour in Jammu was to visit terror-affected families of Dangri village of Rajouri but due to adverse weather conditions I could not reach Dangri village", Shah said on Friday and added that he spoke to all family members of seven terror-affected families of the village on phone.

"I along with Lieutenant Governor of J&K Manoj Sinha listened to all issues of these families", he said, adding, "the courage and determinations of these families are an example for the whole nation.

"Some terror-affected families are displaced persons from Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir but all the families exhibited exemplary courage", Home Minister said.