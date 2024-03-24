Last night saw a nail-biting match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad. KKR won the match by 4 runs. The team successfully managed to defend a total of 208 runs.

SRK along with his manager Pooja Dadlani and her kids, were in the stands to cheer and support his team.

Despite ban, SRK was caught smoking in Eden Garden's VVIP box during the KKR match

However, Shah Rukh Khan found himself in the middle of a controversy as he was caught smoking in the VIP stands while watching the match at Eden Gardens premises during the IPL 2024 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday.

Some pictures and videos suggested that SRK was smoking inside the VIP box in the stadium. As soon as the video went viral, many users criticised him for his conduct during the match.

Despite smoking being banned in the stadium, Shah Rukh was caught doing it.

SRK was slammed brutally for smoking in Staudim despite the ban

SRK faced flak for doing so and netizens slammed him for being a role model and smoking publicly. A lot of them appealed to BCCI to take adequate action against SRK.

A user wrote, "SRK is smoking openly in a live match in the stadium. This is not acceptable @BCCI."

Another user wrote, "There's no surprise, SRK is a known smoker and he makes no efforts to hide it."

Another mentioned, "Caught ?? bhai saari duniya ko maalom hai he smokes and he is smoking indoors in his VVIPhe private box. (Everyone knows he smokes..)"

Chasing a massive 209-run target Sunrisers Hyderabad had a flying start with openers Mayank Agarwal and Abhishek Sharma taking the team's total beyond the 50-run mark in just 4.3 overs.

Just when it seemed that Hyderabad openers would run away with the match, Harshit Rana got the prized scalp of Agarwal dismissing him for 32 from 21 balls as SRH lost their first wicket for 60.

At the end of powerplay, SRH had put on 65/1 in six overs. Andre Russell who had wreaked havoc with the bat also shined with the ball dismissing Abhishek Sharma for 32 from 19 balls reducing the 2016 champions to 71/2 in 7.2 overs.

After KKR's win, SRK hugged and greeted the players and also hugged Gautam Gambhir.

Various pictures and videos of his interaction with the team's Shreyas Iyer, and star all-rounder Russell have surfaced on the internet.