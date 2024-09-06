Border 2 is getting bigger and better by the day. After welcoming Varun Dhawan onboard, Sunny Deol has added another big name to the elite cast list. And it's none other than Chamkila actor – Diljit Dosanjh. Sunny took to social media to announce the news to the world. Diljit also announced the project with a dialogue on his social media platform.

Sunny welcomes Dosanjh

Sunny Deol wrote, "Welcoming fauji Diljit Dosanjh to the Battalion of Border 2." Diljit also took to social and wrote, "Pehli Goli Dushman Chalaega aur Akhri Goli Hum. (First round will be fired by the enemy, the last by us) Honoured to stand with such a powerful team and walk in the footsteps of our soldiers," Dosanjh wrote. This comes barely a few days after Varun Dhawan had announced his association with the project.

Varun joins Border 2

"I was just a kid in class four when I went to Chandan cinema and saw Border. And it made such a big impact. I still remember the sense of national pride we all felt in the hall. I began looking up to our armed forces and to this day, I salute how they protect us and keep us safe be it on our borders or during natural calamities," he wrote.

"JP Dutta sir's war epic remains one of my most favourite movies to this day. To play a part in Border 2 produced by J P sir and Bhushan Kumar is a very, very special moment in my career. And I get to work with Sunny Paaji my hero makes it all the more special. I look forward to bring a valiant jawaan's story to screen in what promises to be India's biggest war film. I seek your good wishes. Jai Hind," he concluded.

Ever since the news of Diljit joining the team, social media can't contain its excitement. "What a cast!" wrote a user. "Desi Avengers," another user wrote. "Guaranteed blockbuster," a person commented. "This is gonna be wild," a social media user commented. "Goosebumps. Border was an epic hit and still loved by millions . So excited to see you in Border 2," another social media user commented.