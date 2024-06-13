Today marks 27 years since the cult classic film Border starring Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Akshaye Khanna, Tabu, Rakhee, and Pooja Bhatt, among many others, was released in theatres. Needless to say, the film was loved by all age groups and to date, it is one of the most-watched films.

Keeping up to his promise, Sunny Deol is back with Border 2

Just like the heartfelt letters, the movie echoed the sentiments of duty, sacrifice, and love for the motherland. And on its 27th anniversary, Sunny Deol announced the sequel blockbuster of Border. Yes, you heard that right. It's time to feel the pulse of patriotism as Sunny brings to life the spirit of "main wapas aungaaa!" ( I am coming back).

The actor took to his social media and announced the sequel of the war epic Border on its 27th anniversary.

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 will be co-produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta and Nidhi Dutta. Ek fauji apne 27 saal purane waade ko pura karne, aa raha hai phirse. ( A soldier is keeping up to his promise and coming back!)

Goosebumps guaranteed as Sunny Deol announces Border 2

Cinephiles who have watched Border are beaming with joy upon seeing the reel wherein Sunny Deol speaks about Border 2.

Netizens got nostalgic and reacted to the video shared by Sunny Deol

An Instagram page wrote, "This is bringing so many memories."

Another mentioned, "I'm so happy & excited because my childhood is back

Based on the initial announcement, the film will feature a revamped version of "Sandese Aate Hain." The song is a part of the Instagram post, which also tagged lyric writer Javed Akhtar and original music composer Anu Malik, along with singer Sonu Nigam. Javed won the National Film Award for his work on the song's lyrics.

As per the news report, apart from Sunny Deol, Ayushmann Khurrana will also be seen in the film.

Border 2 will be released on Republic Day 2026

The team is going to start shooting for the film in October, later this year

According to news sources, the film will hit the screens on the Republic Day weekend of 2026.