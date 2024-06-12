Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah is unleashed and often speaks about day-to-day affairs. Be it politics or films, the actor never minces and often shares his opinions over the same.

Naseeruddin Shah in his recent interview, spoke about Narendra Modi becoming the Prime Minister of India for the third time after the Lok Sabha election in 2024 and said he would like to see him wearing a skullcap someday.

Muslim representation in Modi 3.0

In a recent interview with The Wire, Naseerudin was asked about Muslim representation in Modi 3.0 cabinet, a first in Indian history, Naseeruddin Shah said, "It is depressing, but not surprising. The hatred for Muslims seems to be visceral... Hamid Ansari (former Vice President) said there is an element of apprehension among the Muslims in the country. It is something we just have to get to, it is not something the Hindus alone or the Muslims alone can do. It is something we have to do together."

Naseeruddin added, "Modi seems fond of headgear. I'd like to see him wear a skullcap someday... just wearing a skullcap would be a gesture. After his refusal to wear a skullcap at a function (in 2011), where the maulvis presented him with one, it is difficult to erase that memory. But if he does, it would be a gesture that 'I am not separate from you. You and I are citizens of the same country. I have no aversion to you. If he were to convince the Muslims of this country of that I think that would be a great help."

Naseeruddin Shah: I have stopped watching Hindi films; I don't like them at all.

Recently, Naseeruddin Shah expressed his disappointment in Hindi cinema and said there was hope for it to get better only if films were made without the intention of earning money. Speaking at 'Meer Ki Dilli, Shahjahanabad: The Evolving City' in New Delhi on Saturday, Shah said Hindi filmmakers have been making the same kind of films for the last 100 years. "It really disappoints me that we take pride in saying Hindi cinema is 100 years old but we have been making the same films. I have stopped watching Hindi films, I don't like them at all."

He added, "Hindustani food is loved everywhere because it has substance. What substance do Hindi films have? Yes, they are being watched everywhere.They say, 'how exotic, how Indian, how colourful'. Soon they will be bored of it because there is no substance."

PM Modi took oath on Sunday

PM Modi is the second Indian leader to win a third consecutive term after founding Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) unanimously passed a resolution to elect Narendra Modi. He was sworn in as the PM on June 9.