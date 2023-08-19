Sunny Deol is riding high on the success of Gadar 2. After the film hammered down the box office records and amid the reports of Gadar 3 also making a comeback, there is another good news for Sunny Deol fans. JP Dutta and Nidhi Dutta have reportedly decided to team up with Sunny Deol for Border 2. The Damini actor will probably be the only actor from Border who will continue to be a part of Border 2.

Border 2 to make a comeback

"Border is among the most historic blockbusters of Indian Cinema and is easily a film that warrants a part two. The team has been discussing the probability of making a Border sequel for the last 2 to 3 years and everything has now finally fallen into place as the team is all set to make an official announcement of Border 2 in a fortnight. The team has identified a tale from the 1971 Indo-Pak war that is yet not told on the big screen and are all charged up to bring it to the spectacle," a Pinkvilla report stated.

"Being a heavy-on action film, the team will be casting actors from the younger generation rather than bringing together the entire troop of Border. Sunny Deol will probably be the only actor from Border, who will be a part of Border 2 as well," the source further told the website.

With this, let's take a look at new-age actors we think might suit the franchise.

Sidharth Malhotra: Sidharth Malhotra has proved his mettle as an actor with Shershaah. The actor not only won numerous awards but his role as the late Capt Vikram Batra can also be called his career's best performance as yet. It would be exciting to see Malhotra join the Border franchise.

Vicky Kaushal: It was Uri that made the nation sit upright and notice the talent Vicky Kaushal is. With films like Sam Bahadur and Raazi, Vicky has proved how easily he fits into this genre. So it wouldn't really be a surprise if the Punjabi lad gets chosen for Border 2 as well.

Tiger Shroff: When it comes to fights, adrenaline, and supreme action; there is no one who does it like Tiger Shroff. Whether he makes the cut to join the franchise, remains to be seen.