The first episode of Koffee with Karan has raised the bar quite high. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were in the best of their truest elements on the premiere episode. And with a start that powerful, one only expected some amazing line up of guests in the coming episodes. However, from what we know, there is a major disappointment coming your way.

Shah Rukh khan says NO to KWK

Shah Rukh Khan will not be joining this season of Koffee with Karan, contrary to the expectations. Karan Johar himself has confirmed that SRK will not be coming on the show and he deserves his silence. "With all due respect, he is there, but I don't think he wants to be in the forefront and speak. I think he deserves his silence. As fans and filmmakers, we should give him that," KJo said.

Sunny Deol on KWK8

Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor are expected to be one pair that would grace an episode together. Apart from them, there is also a strong murmur of Sunny Deol being approached to join this season of KWK. With his biggest comeback and earth shattering box office numbers, it is no surprise that he would have been approached.

Kartik Aaryan "not ready"

Prior to all this, there were reports of Karan Johar having approached Kartik Aaryan. However, the actor turned down the offer. Reports stated that at this point in his career, Kartik didn't want to engage in chit chat about his love and sex life.

"Kartik doesn't feel he is ready yet to face Karan's no-holds-barred grilling yet. He is too shy, and not ready for the bare-all experience," a TOI report stated. The source further added, ''Of course, people will jump to the conclusion that Kartik and Karan's patch-up in Toronto last month was a hoax. But this isn't true."