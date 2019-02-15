A 31-year-old software engineer in Bengaluru jumped to his death on Thursday, February 14, from his office cafeteria located on the 13th floor of the building.

The victim, Amlam Barman, was an employee of Mphasis, an IT company in Bagmane MTB Techpark in Mahadevapura, Bengaluru. He was born in Assam and then moved to Meghalaya following which he was in West Bengal for academic pursuits. After his education, Amlam moved to Bengaluru along with his mother.

He was having lunch at the cafeteria with his colleagues at 1:45 PM when he went to the window and jumped out of it. He sustained several injuries and breathed his last immediately.

A Times of India report states that he was depressed over some health issues due to which he killed himself. He was earlier diagnosed with epilepsy and was undergoing treatment when the incident occurred.

This is not the first time Amlam tried to kill himself. On Monday, he took more pills than the prescribed amount due to which he was admitted to a private hospital in the city. He was on leave for two days and came back to work on Thursday.

"His colleagues said Amlan looked dull and depressed in the morning before he went to the cafeteria and jumped from a window," a police officer was quoted as saying by TOI. The police added that he did not leave any suicide note behind.

An Economic Times article claimed that one out of every five Indians suffer from workplace depression.