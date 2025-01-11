A thick layer of fog enveloped Delhi-NCR on Saturday morning, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting cloudy skies and light rain in the region.

The cold conditions are expected to persist, offering no immediate relief from dense fog and cold waves.

The IMD has forecast cloudy skies with light rain or drizzle during the morning hours on January 11 and 12. Over the past 24 hours, the city experienced a sharp drop in temperature, with readings dipping as low as 1 degree Celsius. Maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded between 18-22 degrees Celsius and 6-8 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Although the fog is expected to clear gradually as the day progresses, light rain could prolong its impact. The minimum temperature in the capital is predicted to drop further to around 5 degrees Celsius in the coming days.

Visibility conditions in Safdarjung initially dropped to 50 meters at 1:30 am but improved to 200 meters later. In Palam, visibility dropped to zero for three hours until 2 am, with easterly winds blowing at 6-8 km/h.

Conditions improved gradually, reaching 500 meters by 7 am as winds shifted to the east-southeast at speeds of 15-18 km/h.

The Indira Gandhi International Airport issued an advisory at 6 am, stating that flights not equipped with CAT III compliance might be affected due to low visibility. HoweDelhiver, flight operations were reported to be normal, with low visibility procedures in place.

Meanwhile, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) reintroduced Stage III restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) on Thursday amid a decline in air quality. This decision comes after the restrictions were previously lifted due to improving weather conditions.

Delhi-NCR residents should brace for persistent cold and foggy conditions as temperatures continue to drop and visibility remains low.

(With inputs from IANS)