Dense fog enveloped Delhi and parts of northern India on Tuesday, lowering visibility to 25 metres in the national capital and affecting traffic movement.

"The lowest visibility reported at 5:30 hours IST Dated 20.12.2022: Bhatinda: 00; Amritsar: 25; Ganganagar: 25; Patiala: 25; Delhi (Palam): 25; Lucknow: 25; Delhi (SFD): 50; Purnea: 50; Ambala: 200; Agra: 200; Gorakhpur: 300; Bareilly: 500; Patna: 500; Gaya: 500; Kolkata: 500," the India Meteorological Department (IMD) tweeted.

The IMD has also issued a 'cold wave' alert in many other states, including Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.

As per the Department, the minimum temperature in Delhi on Tuesday was 6 degrees Celsius, and the maximum temperature is expected to be 22 degrees.

"Following the light winds at lower tropospheric levels over the Indo-Gangetic plains and moisture, dense to very dense fog in is very likely to be in some pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh during the next three days in the night and morning hours and dense fog in isolated pockets for subsequent two days," an IMD official said on Tuesday.

The Department also said that some parts of Bihar, West Bengal, and Sikkim may also experience dense fog during the next two days.

Minimum temperatures are in the range of 2-4 degrees Celsius over Punjab, Haryana and north Rajasthan.

"Due to dry north/northwesterly winds from the Himalayas, cold wave conditions are likely to continue in isolated pockets over Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and north Rajasthan during the next 4-5 days," it said.

The IMD said that there will be no significant change in minimum temperature over the next 4-5 days.

