"Historic times call for historic decisions," Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Sunday as she announced some major reforms. Denmark will significantly boost its defence budget and aims to be independent from Russian gas in response to the Ukraine invasion by the Kremlin.

Denmark will increase its defence spending to reach 2 percent of the country's GDP by 2033. In a bid to strengthen the Danish defence, diplomacy and humanitarian efforts, the main parliamentary parties have agreed to reserve 7 billion crowns over the next two years, Reuters reported. Also, the fiscal policy is eased by allowing deficits in government finances.

Russia's actions teach lessons

Frederiksen said that this is "the largest investment in Danish defence in recent times." Taking serious note of the Ukraine invasion by Putin, Denmark is taking these measures as a means to be strengthened.

"Putin's pointless and brutal attack on Ukraine has heralded a new era in Europe, a new reality," Frederiksen said. "Ukraine's struggle is not just Ukraine's, it's a test of strength for everything we believe in, our values, democracy, human rights, peace and freedom."

As for its aim to phase out Russian gas completely, the parties agreed on its independence "as soon as possible." However, no time-frame has been set for the same.

"We can not do it in a week or two. It requires some investment. It takes time," says Pia Olsen Dyhr, chairman of SF.

Additionally, the parties have agreed that a referendum will be held to abolish the Danish opt-out from EU defence on June 1, 2022, for which the Danes had voted no to in 1992.