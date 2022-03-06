Israeli PM meets Putin, dials Zelensky in hopes to end Russia-Ukraine conflict [details]

The ongoing Russian-Ukraine conflict has entered 11th day, still there's no respite. Despite global efforts, mediating talks, the war-like situation in Ukraine has misplaced thousands and created a serious immigrant situation. In hopes to resolve the ongoing conflict, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett flew down to Moscow to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Bennett revealed on Sunday after returning from his meeting with Putin that Israel will continue to try and mediate between Russia and Ukraine, even if the chances of success are slim. Bennett later spoke to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky over the phone.

Bennett, in a series of tweets, gave brief details about his three-hour-long meeting with Putin. He highlighted the importance of getting distressed Jewish to safety.

"We will continue to assist wherever this is requested, even if the chances are not great. The moment there is even a small opening, and we have the access to all sides and the capability, I see it as a moral duty to make every attempt," Bennett said.

Israel PM is serving as intermediary upon the request of Ukraine, as Bennett shares good relations with Kyiv as well as Moscow. Officials, however, have reserved their expectations of any major breakthrough in the conflict.

"As long as the candle is lit - you have to make an effort, and maybe you can still act. We are preparing for a significant wave of immigration following the situation. The system is currently preparing scenarios for the absorption of various numbers of immigrants, and it will present this to the Cabinet this week. This is a challenge for the State of Israel, but it is a challenge we have faced in the past, time and time again," Bennett tweeted.

Israel has condemned the Russian invasion and backed Ukraine. It has also said that it would maintain contact with Moscow in hope of resolving the crisis. It is also sending its medical teams to Ukraine next week to help treat refugees.

Israel Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked said that it was bracing for a massive wave of immigration as a result of the conflict. It could include more than 200,000 Jewish Ukrainians or those who have Jewish family links and over 600,000 Russians in the same category.