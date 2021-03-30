Despite the ban on religious gatherings in Maharashtra due to the spike in COVID-19 cases, a procession in front of Gurudwara in Maharashtra's Nanded was taken out on Monday but turned violent leaving four injured, after the police refused permission for it.

In a video, several people armed with traditional swords in Nanded were seen rushing out of the Gurudwara complex, breaking the barricades put up by the police. They also attacked policemen standing guard and the videos of the attack have gone viral on social media.

Several vehicles were also damaged in the incident, including the Vehicle of Superintendent of Police Pramod Kumar. In a statement, Nanded SP Pramod Kumar said the permission for Hola Mohalla wasn't granted due to COVID-19 and the Gurudwara committee was informed.

"Committee had said they would do it inside Gurudwara premises itself. But around 4 pm when Nishan Sahib was brought to gate, they started arguing and 300-400 youth broke the gate and marched outside. Police personnel suffered injuries, vehicles got damaged".

He further added, "When the Nishan Sahib was brought to the gate around 4 pm, they started arguing and over 300 youth broke the gate and began attacking policemen."

Nishan Sahib is a triangular saffron flag on Gurudwara on a steel pole which is popularly associated with Guru Hargobind. Reportedly, the police detained 17 people in connection with the violence outside gurudwara.

ANI quoted a police official as saying "An FIR has been registered under charges of rioting and attempt to murder against several unknown persons."