Demi Rose is keeping her momentum going on Instagram after reaching 14 million followers. The model took to the social media platform and posted yet another sultry snap of herself.

In the snap, Demi can be seen rocking a gorgeous grape coloured dress that accentuates her killer curves and her assets. Demi can be seen staring seductively at the camera in the snap.

Her hair is framing her face as it cascades over her back. She captioned the post: Wait for me @fashionnova fashionnovapartner

Demi is trying to make the most of the lockdown by making promotional posts. Can't let something like a global pandemic get in the way of her earning money.

Demi Rose has been using her Instagram to boost her modelling career. And with followers ranging in the millions. It is evident that she has been successful in doing so.

Demi became famous because she was linked to Kylie Jenner's ex Tyga. Now however, Demi seems to want to make her own identity.

And it looks like Instagram might help her become a famous model in her own right. You can check out the pic here: