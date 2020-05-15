Demi Rose isn't resting on her most recent milestone. The model celebrated hitting a whopping 14 million followers on Instagram.

And her most recent post hopes to keep her fans coming back for more. In the snap, Demi can be seen showing off her assets in a green top.

Her hair is styled in pigtails as she appears to take a sip of black liquid from a bottle. Demi captioned the post: I'm back onto @fuelstationuk cold-pressed juice during this lockdown. They're low in calorie and high in nutrients which really helps me keep my fitness and weight where I want it to be. #ad

The snap seems to be a promotional post for cold-pressed juice. Demi sure is leveraging her increased followers on Instagram to make some money. The world might be in quarantine. But the sun sure seems to be shining for Demi Rose.

Demi Rose's claim to fame was that she dated Kylie Jenner's ex, Tyga. But now, it seems that she wants to distance herself from that infamy.

She has managed to cultivate quite the following on Instagram. And it looks like she really wants to carve her own path going forward. We wish her well. You can check out the pic here: