Demi Rose took to Instagram to thank her fans and followers. She reached a staggering number of followers on Instagram. The model now has approximately 14 million followers on the social media platform.

That is quite the following. Demi Rose has used the social media platform to boost her modelling career and it has worked. Having millions of followers on Instagram is a given if one needs to succeed in the fashion business today.

And it also gives a person, the celebrity they need to move their career forward. So, Demi posted a set of sizzling snaps to thank her fans.

In the first snap, Demi can be seen smiling at the camera with her assets on display in a denim shirt. In the second snap. Demi has her eyes closed as she straddles her assets. We also get a look at her bikini bottom in the snap.

She captioned the post: demirose 14 Milli !!!! Thank you so much for all your love and support over the years. I love you guys. @gavinglave

Demi Rose sure knows how to tease her fans. And these latest snaps should guarantee another horse of new followers to her account.

Demi is no stranger to rocking risqué looks in public. Demi Rose has been working hard to make a name for herself and it looks like all that hard work is paying off.

It is known that Demi Rose shot to fame after she was romantically linked to Tyga, Kylie Jenner's ex. But now it looks like Demi is trying to make her own name. You can check out the pics here: