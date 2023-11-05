The air quality in Delhi-NCR continued to be "severe" on Sunday evening with the overall Air Quality Index at 471 in yet another smoggy day, according to data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

In the national capital, the Anand Vihar station continued to be in "severe" category with PM 2.5 at 411 and PM 10 at 410, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

At Bawana, the PM 2.5 reached 411 under "severe" category while PM 10 was at 366 under "very poor" category. The CO was recorded at 78, under "satisfactory" category.

The station at Dwarka sector 8 recorded PM 10 at 499 and PM 2.5 at 402, or "severe", while CO was at 108, or "moderate" category, and NO2 was at 92, under "satisfactory" category.

The air quality at the IGI Airport T3 area was in "very poor" category with PM 2.5 at 388 and PM 10 at 291, under "poor" category, while the CO reached 30 and NO2 touched 61, both in "satisfactory" category.

The PM 2.5 at ITO in Delhi was recorded at 368, putting it in the "very poor" category while PM 10 reached 229, placing it under "poor" category. The NO2 was at 163 or "moderate" and CO was recorded at 112 "moderate".

At Lodhi Road, the AQI with PM 2.5 concentration was at 353 under the "very poor" category, while PM 10 was recorded at 286 in "poor" category.

