Delhiites woke up to hazy morning with the air quality in Delhi-NCR further plunging into 'severe' category on Friday.

In the national capital, the AQI at Anand Vihar reached the 'severe' category with PM 2.5 and PM 10 at 500, while NO2 was recorded at 76, under 'satisfactory' level and CO at 113 in 'moderate category', as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

At Bawana, the PM 2.5 reached 500 while PM 10 was at 499, both under 'severe' category, while the CO was recorded at 113, in 'moderate' category and NO2 was at 34, in 'satisfactory' levels.

The station at Delhi Technical University (DTU) recorded the PM 10 at 500, under 'severe category', while the PM 2.5 was at 376, under the 'very poor' category. The CO at the university was at 110 and the NO2 reached 103 under the 'moderate' category.

The air quality in the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport was in the 'severe' category with PM 2.5 at 500 and PM 10 at 484 while the CO reached 104 to be in the 'moderate' category and NO2 touched 37 under 'satisfactory' category.

The PM 2.5 at ITO was recorded at 468 putting it in the 'severe' category and PM 10 reached 409 placing it also under 'severe' category. The NO2 was at 148 and the CO was recorded at 110 on Friday morning, both under 'moderate' category.

At Lodhi Road, the AQI with PM 2.5 concentration was at 464 under the 'severe' category and the CO reached 113 under 'moderate' category.

The AQI of Delhi's neighbouring cities of Noida and Gurugram was no better.

While Noida's AQI stood at 388 and the PM 10 concentration was at 377 both under 'very poor' category, Gurugram's AQI was reported at 350 under 'very poor' category and the PM 10 concentration was at 233 under 'poor' category.

The AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Schools closed

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced that all government and private schools in the national capital will remain closed for two days due to rising pollution levels.

"In light of the rising pollution levels, all govt and private primary schools in Delhi will remain closed for the next 2 days," the Chief Minister wrote on X. Meanwhile, the doctors have also suggested that children and senior citizens should stay indoors until the air quality improves.

With hazy weather conditions and slow wind movement, the air quality in Delhi-NCR continued to remain in the "very poor" category for the sixth consecutive day.

Delhi's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) reached 346 on Thursday evening, according to data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

However, several stations recorded the AQI in the severe category.

(With inputs from IANS)