An IndiGo flight from Delhi to Vadodara was diverted to Jaipur following a technical snag, the airline said on Friday.

IndiGo said the flight on Thursday night was diverted as a precautionary measure following vibrations in the engine for a fraction of a second.

The airline said that an alternate aircraft was arranged for the onward journey of the passengers.

An IndiGo spokesperson said: "An IndiGo flight 6E-859, operating between Delhi and Vadodara was diverted to Jaipur on 14 July 2022."

The spokesperson added: "There was a caution message indicated to the pilot en route. As a precaution, the pilot diverted the aircraft to Jaipur for further checks. The passengers were accommodated on an alternate aircraft for their onward journey."

Probe ordered

Meanwhile, aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has said that it is looking into the matter and has ordered a probe.

A considerable number of the airline's aircraft maintenance technicians have gone on sick leaves during the last few days to protest against their low salaries and demand restoration of salaries that were slashed during the Covid-19 pandemic .

Amid the mass sick leave protest, IndiGo on Wednesday said it is in the process of addressing issues related to its employee remuneration.

