Unlocking Delhi further from next week, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has allowed academic gatherings and meetings at schools and colleges from Monday.

However, students will not be allowed to physically attend educational institutions, till further orders.

"Only teachers and professors will be allowed inside educational institutions for online lectures and other administrative work," the Delhi Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said on Sunday.

Exemption has also been given for Delhi Police and Army personnel to attend skill training classes. They will no longer require permission from the DDMA to attend these programmes.

Delhi eases curbs

The DDMA, the capital's Covid management authority, has said that not more than 50 per cent capacity will be allowed at the auditorium and assembly hall of the school or educational institution.

The CMO stated that owing to the considerable decline in Covid cases in the national capital and overall improvement of the situations, the DDMA has removed academic and training activities from the list of completely prohibited activities.

It said that there will be strict adherence to standard operating procedure and other guidelines to ensure Covid appropriate behaviour.

The schools and other educational institutions shall, however, remain closed and the teaching activities shall continue to be in online mode only.

"It is an opportunity for the educational institutions to resume their academic preparation including trainings, meetings for reopening whenever the situation improves further. It will also boost ongoing education projects of the Delhi Government like teacher training in offline mode also, in a phased manner," the CMO said.

The Directorate of Education has already directed schools administration to complete the process of Parents-Teachers Meeting (PTM) between July 19 to July 31.

Meanwhile, spas, social, political, cultural, religious, and other such gatherings continue to remain prohibited.

Last week, the DDMA allowed stadiums and sports complexes to reopen for those training for national and international competitions or to hold such events. Spectators, however, will continue to be prohibited.

(With inputs from IANS)