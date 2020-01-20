Ahead of Republic Day, commuters in the national capital are having a harrowing time due to the movement of VIPs and a protest march. Republic Day rehearsals affected the movement of traffic on several key stretches.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took out a roadshow from Valmiki Mandir near Gole Market to Patel Chowk metro station, causing huge traffic jams near Connaught Place and Panchkuian Road. It then moved towards the Outer Circle on to Baba Kharak Singh Marg before terminating near Parliament Street.

Several students held a march from Mandi House to Jantar Mantar to protest the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens.

Rajpath, from Vijay Chowk to India Gate, was closed for traffic from 9 am to 12 noon for the Republic Day parade rehearsals.

Traffic movement restricted

The advisory read that traffic movement will be closed on the arterial roads Rafi Marg, Janpath and Mansingh Road from 9 am to 12 noon on Tuesday, while Rajpath - the grand boulevard where the Republic Day parade is held - will remain shut from Vijay Chowk to India Gate.

The rehearsal will also be held tomorrow.

Over 600 kids to take part in R-Day parade

School children from three Delhi schools and a centre in Rajasthan's Udaipur will take part in the cultural programme during the Republic Day parade in the capital on January 26, the Defence Ministry said on Friday.

The Defence Ministry and the Delhi government have selected 636 children (474 girls and 162 boys) from various schools across the capital for the occasion, the statement said.

(With agency inputs)