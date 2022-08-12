An 18-year-old person was stabbed allegedly by three people in the national capital's Sultanpuri area, an official said Friday.

The injured was identified as Kuljeet Singh, a resident of Chander Vihar, Delhi.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Sameer Sharma said a PCR call was received on Thursday at the Sultanpuri police station regarding the stabbing of a person after which the Station House Officer along with other staff reached the spot and found that the injured had been shifted to the SGMH hospital for treatment.

"During enquiry, it was revealed that injured Kuljeet Singh along with his sister Soni Kaur and cousin Lakhvinder Singh were going from D block, Sultanpuri on Bullet bike and when they reached near Basanta chowk, three people quarrelled with them and attacked Kuljeet with a sharp weapon like knife," the DCP said.

The police have identified two of the suspects as Parvinder alias Chintu and Harmeet Singh and registered a case under the relevant sections of law. "A probe is underway," the official added.