In yet another horrific rape incident in New Delhi, a 16-year-old rape survivor delivered a baby on the terrace of her house on Wednesday, according to police sources. On October 31, a PCR call was made to the Delhi police and the caller informed the police about the incident involving a minor giving birth to a baby.

According to police sources, a baby was recovered wrapped in a cloth from North Delhi. The police could not find any further information regarding the baby. They later checked the CCTV footage of the area from where the baby was recovered.

The girl lives with her mother who works as domestic help. The accused allegedly raped the girl eight to nine months ago, sources from the police said.

A senior police officer stated that on Saturday night, the police received information regarding the infant. "Police reached the spot and rushed the baby to a hospital. When we checked the CCTV footage of the area, the baby was found with a girl," a senior police officer was quoted as saying.

The girl was later traced by the police team and on interrogating her, it was known that a 60-year-old man raped the girl about eight to nine months ago and out of fear the girl did not inform her mother. The girl covered the child with a cloth after delivering it and left it near a shop far from her house and left the spot.

Accused who is a shopkeeper arrested

The accused who is a shopkeeper has been arrested in the case. A case under various sections of rape and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered against him.

There are several cases of minors being raped in Delhi. A few years back, a five-old-girl was gang-raped at Gandhi Nagar and another minor girl was raped by a 14-year-old boy in northeast Delhi's Seemapuri during the same time. The rape of a five-year-old girl in Gandhi Nagar had sparked massive outrage in Delhi and other areas.