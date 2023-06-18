The two sisters, who were shot at by some armed assailants while trying to save their brother, succumbed to the injuries during treatment in hospital, said officials on Sunday. A video footage of the attack on two sisters in Delhi's R.K. Puram area on Sunday showed that the assailants fired indiscriminately without fear.

The victims, Pinky (30) and Jyoti (29), were shot in South West Delhi's R.K. Puram this morning. They were taken to Safdarjung Hospital where they succumbed during the course of treatment.

A senior police official said that they received a PCR call at around 4:30 a.m. The caller informed the police that his two sisters were shot in Ambedkar Basti, R.K. Puram.

The official stated that soon after receiving the call, they dispatched a team to the crime scene.

"Our preliminary investigation revealed that there was a financial dispute between the brother and the assailants," said the police.

The official mentioned that initially a case of attempted murder, read with sections of the Arms Act, was registered in this regard. Later on they added section 302 (murder) of the IPC in the matter.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal criticized the law and order situation and expressed his condolences to the family of the deceased.

Shooters arrested

A senior police official confirmed that they have arrested the prime accused and his accomplice. The police didn't divulge more information.

The official said that they were grilling both the accused to know the exact reason behind the murder.

Further details are awaited.

(With inputs from IANS)