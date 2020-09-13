As reports emerged on the weekend about Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav and Jayati Ghosh as 'co-conspirators' in the Delhi riots, it came as a major development in the probe. However, the Delhi police issued a clarification on the same that the three were not charged in the case.

The three were named in the Supplementary charge sheet leading to confusion in the media and online.

Delhi police clarify stand on Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav and Jayati Ghosh

As media reports stated that CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury, Swaraj Abhiyan leader Yogendra Yadav and economist Jayati Ghosh along with DU professor Apoorvanand were named in the Supplementary charge sheet as 'co-conspirators' in the Delhi riots.

Further, the charge sheet said that the named were 'accused' in the disclosure statements. However, as the reports began gaining traction the Delhi Police had issued a statement saying that the three were only 'named' in allegations and weren't in fact accused, "It is clarified that Shri Sitaram Yechury, Shri Yogendra Yadav and Smt Jayati Ghosh have not been arraigned as accused in the supplementary chargesheet filed by Delhi Police."

The Delhi Police further stated in reference to the Jaffrabad riots, "It is worth mentioning that the disclosure statement has been truthfully recorded as narrated by the accused. A person is not arraigned as an accused only on the basis of a disclosure statement. However, it is only on the existence of sufficient corroborative evidence that further legal action is taken. The matter is currently subjudice."

When the reports emerged especially with regard to being called 'co-conspirators' in a media report, Yogendra Yadav had taken to Twitter to challenge the claim, "Supplementary charge sheet does NOT mention me as a co-conspirator, or even as accused. One passing reference to me and Yechury, in an unauthenticated police statement (not admissible in court) by one, accused."

Sitaram Yechury too commented on the report on Twitter, "The Delhi Police works under the BJP's Central Government and the Home Ministry. His illegal and illegal activities reflect the character of the BJP's top political leadership. They are afraid of opposition questions and peaceful demonstrations, and want to stop us by misusing power."

The Delhi Police has issued a clarification with regard to numerous media reports on the same. The accusations were made by Gulfisha Fatima's statement, Devangana Kalita and Natasha Narwal who were accused in the violence on the basis of which these claims were circulated. The Supplementary charge sheet was made public ahead of the parliamentary session.