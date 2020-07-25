Shahrukh Pathan, who was seen pointing a gun at a policeman during violence in Delhi's North-East area in February, moved a Delhi court on Saturday seeking a direction to the Tihar Jail authorities against transferring him to general cell, claiming threat to life.

Pathan, arrested on March 3, is lodged in the Jail No. 4 with the high-risk prisoners at Tihar Jail, here.

Pathan claims threat to life in Tihar jail

In an application, filed before the Karkardooma court, Pathan said he wanted to continue staying with the high-risk prisoners as "there is a threat to his life and apprehension that any untoward incident may take place at any point of time, if he is shifted with general inmates".

The application was filed after he was orally informed by the jail authorities that he would be shifted from the high-risk prisoners' jail to a cell with general inmates.

The plea will come up for hearing on July 29.

A video of Pathan pointing a gun at Delhi Police Head Constable Deepak Dahiya had gone viral during the riots that broke out after clashes between pro and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) activists took an ugly turn.

On May 1, the Delhi Police filed a 350-page charge-sheet against Pathan and two others -- Kaleem Ahmad and Ishtiyak Mallik -- in connection with the case.

Ahmad, who had given Pathan shelter, was arrested during the investigation.